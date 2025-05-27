Eramas Trustee, W Foundation form strategic partnership to advance philanthropy, CSR in Asean

KUALA LUMPUR: Eramas Trustee Bhd signed a strategic collaboration agreement (CA) with W Foundation, a leading international non-profit organisation dedicated to global environmental and philanthropic missions.

Eramas Trustee chairman Tun Zaki Azmi exchanged the CA with W Foundation chairman Wook Lee during the Asean Leadership and Partnership Forum 2025 recently.

This partnership represents an important first step toward deepening philanthropic and corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in Malaysia and the Asean region.

As part of the collaboration, the W Foundation plans to establish a Kuala Lumpur office to facilitate and coordinate regional philanthropic and CSR activities, with support from Eramas Trustee Berhad.

Furthermore, Wook Lee will serve as a global strategic advisor for the Eramas Trustee, bringing global perspectives and leadership to its mission.

“This partnership is an opportunity to align financial trust solutions with global impact initiatives. We believe Wook Lee’s leadership and the W Foundation’s values are fully aligned with Eramas Trustee’s goal of becoming a socially conscious and forward-thinking trustee organisation,” said Zaki Azmi, emphasising the significance of the partnership.

Wook Lee also highlighted the mutual strategic benefits.

“This strategic alliance between the W Foundation and Eramas Trustee represents a pivotal expansion of our global impact platform into Southeast Asia.

“By establishing our Kuala Lumpur office in partnership with a trusted Malaysian institution, we are creating a powerful hub for environmental leadership and sustainable development initiatives throughout the Asean region,“ he said.

Wook Lee said the W Foundation brings its international network and experience from over 20 countries, including its work as an official UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) partner, to create meaningful local impact.

“I am particularly honored to serve as global strategic advisor to Eramas Trustee, where I look forward to fostering innovation at the intersection of philanthropy, sustainability, and financial governance.

“Together, we aim to pioneer new models of cross-border collaboration that address our shared environmental challenges while creating lasting social value,” he said.