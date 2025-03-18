EVE Energy phase 2 expansion will create move than 1,000 jobs, says Mida

KUALA LUMPUR: EVE Energy Co Ltd’s phase 2 expansion will create over 1,000 jobs, underscoring its commitment to Malaysia’s economic growth, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) said.

Mida CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the expansion aims to meet rising global demand for energy storage system solutions, driving innovation and sustainability in the sector.

“EVE Energy is dedicated to forging strong alliances with Malaysian suppliers, fostering a robust and technologically advanced local supply chain. By prioritising collaboration with local vendors, EVE Energy aims to establish a comprehensive battery manufacturing ecosystem in Malaysia.

“The influx of international suppliers through this expansion will provide valuable mentorship and technical expertise, empowering Malaysian enterprises and propelling growth within the local industry,” he said in a statement.

EVE Energy recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Invest Kedah to develop its Phase 2 manufacturing facility, a project expected to transform Malaysia’s energy storage sector and create significant employment opportunities.

The MoU was signed on March 16 between Invest Kedah chief operating officer Noor Ikhsan Abdul Aziz and EVE Energy president Liu Jian Hua.

Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim said the agreement reflects Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, technological innovation, and the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

“As we accelerate towards a cleaner and more energy-secure future, strategic investments like this play a vital role in positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in EV and battery technology.

“With EVE Energy’s expertise and commitment, alongside Malaysia’s strong industrial ecosystem, we are not just building factories – we are building opportunities, empowering local talent, and strengthening our position in the regional clean energy supply chain,” he noted.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz welcomed the initiative, saying it reinforces Malaysia’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions, aligned with policies such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the National Automotive Policy, and the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

“This strategic investment in cutting-edge battery production for energy storage systems plays a pivotal role in strengthening our national energy security and commitment to environmental sustainability by advancing electrification and next-generation vehicle technology.

“What is equally important is how this helps foster a more robust local supply chain and creates high-value job opportunities, paving the way for Malaysia to lead in Southeast Asia’s green economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, EVE Energy chairman and founder Liu Jincheng said the Malaysia facility, the company’s first step in its global expansion, aims to set a new international benchmark.

The project seeks to accelerate the green energy transition through technological innovation and advanced manufacturing, driving local economic growth and job creation. – Bernama