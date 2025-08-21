Evergreen Max Cash Q2 FY25 profit jumps 66% as revenue doubles

KUALA LUMPUR: Pawnbroking service provider Evergreen Max Cash Capital Bhd (EMCC) continued to deliver strong growth for Q2 FY25, ending June 30, 2025, with revenue growing 100.8% year-on-year (YoY) to RM48.8 million from RM24.3 million in Q2 FY24.

Net profit for Q2 surged 65.8% YoY to RM9.3 million compared to RM5.6 million in Q2 FY24.

The strong performance was underpinned by growth across all key business segments, namely, conventional pawnbroking, retail and trading of gold and luxury products, as well as the Tawarruq products segment.

The strong growth was mainly fueled by the availability of cash capital from internally generated funds, the strategic utilisation of borrowings to support pawn loan deployment, and favourable gold prices, which averaged US$3,272/oz in Q2 FY25 versus US$2,327/oz in Q2 FY24.

For the cumulative six-month period, EMCC recorded revenue of RM94.7 million in 1H FY25, which represents an increase of 84.7% from RM51.3 million in 1H FY24.

Net profit rose 58.5% YoY to RM16.3 million compared to RM10.3 million a year earlier.

In 1H FY25, the conventional pawnbroking segment recorded revenue of RM25.8 million, a 30.9% YoY increase, driven by higher pawn loans disbursed, which rose RM72.7 million or 28.6% YoY.

The gold and luxury retail and trading segment also delivered a significant 97.0% YoY increase in revenue to RM59.6 million, supported by higher sales volume of unredeemed pledged gold and pre-owned gold items.

Meanwhile, the Tawarruq products segment continued to gain traction, with 1H FY25 revenue increasing more than six-fold to RM9.3 million.

This reflects the group’s successful expansion into Islamic pawnbroking under the Tawarruq concept.

Pawn loans disbursed under this segment increased by RM131.3 million, representing a 670.8% YoY growth.

As of July 31, 2025, EMCC operated a total of 91 outlets, comprising 29 conventional pawnshops and 62 Islamic pawnshop branches across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak and Terengganu.

Commenting on the group’s financial achievements, executive director and group managing director Datuk Low Kok Chuan said, “Our strong first half financial performance underscores the resilience of the group’s business model.

“We remain on track to achieve the target of 100 outlets by the end of 2025, while the strategic emphasis on Islamic pawnbroking is already showing promising results, with the segment growing rapidly and becoming an increasingly pivotal part of the business.

“Through ongoing engagement with financial institutions, we have further strengthened awareness and understanding of the pawnbroking industry, which in turn has translated into greater confidence in extending financing.

“This was reflected in the RM40.0 million revolving credit facility secured with CIMB Bank in May 2025, as well as the completion of the Islamic Redeemable Convertible Preference Shares (RCPS-i) subscription with DPK Private Equity in August 2025, which raised another RM40.0 million.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about EMCC’s growth prospects. Backed by our expanding loan book, swift rollout of pawnshop outlets, and improved funding capacity, the group is hence well-positioned to capture the market further,” Low concluded.

The board has declared an interim single-tier dividend of 0.3 sen per ordinary share, amounting to approximately RM3.3 million, for the current quarter under review.

This represents a 20.2% payout based on 1H FY25 net profit of RM16.3 million.