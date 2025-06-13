Exim Bank Malaysia to strengthen strategic engagements in Central Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd (Exim Bank) will focus on strengthening Central Asian ties through strategic engagements to benefit Malaysian businesses and regional partners.

In a statement today, it said the initiative includes exploring structured financing solutions for key partners in Uzbekistan, notably a proposed collaboration with Joint-Stock Commercial Bank HamkorBank to support Malaysian companies operating in Uzbekistan and Uzbek importers of Malaysian goods.

Hence, the bank’s participation in the third plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council in Tashkent has reinforced its commitment to expanding Malaysia’s global trade presence.

Exim Bank chief business officer Faizah Mustapa said its participation at the high‑level forum signals the bank’s strategic intent to support Malaysia’s exporters through innovative trade-financing, while exploring joint ventures with Uzbek financial institutions.

“We applaud Uzbekistan’s reforms to streamline banking regulations and enhance credit facilities for import‑export activities,“ she said.

Exim Bank said its participation in the forum aligns with Malaysia’s policy to expand investment beyond traditional markets and support the globalisation of Malaysian small and medium enterprises. It also complements Uzbekistan’s Vision 2030, which seeks to attract foreign direct investments, increase regulatory transparency, and advance public-private partnership projects in agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, and tourism.

“With 36 Malaysian companies operating in Uzbekistan, ties between the two countries continue to grow.

“This was further strengthened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Uzbekistan in May 2024, followed by a return visit to Malaysia by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in February 2025, reaffirming their commitment to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership,“ it said.

The bank said aligning Malaysia’s export priorities and Uzbekistan’s development strategy offers opportunities across industries such as agriculture, electrical and electronics, tourism and the halal economy.

Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry deputy secretary-general Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil said Malaysia and Uzbekistan have steadily deepened their strategic cooperation across multiple areas – trade, finance, investment and infrastructure – through visionary leadership on both sides.

“Exim Bank is ready to extend comprehensive financing solutions that will further empower Malaysian exporters and strengthen inter‑regional linkages,“ said Bahria, who is also the bank’s board member.

The June 11 forum was co-chaired by Mirziyoyev and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development president Odile Renaud-Basso. Global leaders had convened to explore reforms and opportunities under Uzbekistan’s Vision 2030 economic roadmap. – Bernama