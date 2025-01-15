Fajarbaru Builder Group rebrands itself as FBG

PETALING JAYA: Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd, a turnkey contractor and property developer, has rebranded itself as FBG Bhd.

The rebranding reflects FBG’s commitment to evolve with the times, positioning itself as a leader in delivering innovative quality construction and property development projects with sustainability being at focus across all the industries that it serves, the company said in a statement.

With a renewed focus on sustainability, this rebranding is a strategic move to align with the group's vision of fostering a forward-thinking approach to tackle the ever-evolving needs and pave the way for a better future while maintaining its dedication to quality and service excellence.

In line with the rebranding, FBG’s subsidiaries Fajarbaru Builder Sdn Bhd and Fajarbaru Land (M) Sdn Bhd have been renamed FBG Builder Sdn Bhd and FBG Land Sdn Bhd respectively.

FBG Group executive chairman Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy said: “Building upon close to 50 years of heritage, we are now embarking on the next chapter of our story as we sharpen our focus towards the future. This rebranding is not just about celebrating our past, it is about defining our future rooted in sustainability and is a testament towards our enduring legacy as well as our vision to leave a positive imprint on the communities that we serve. Having said that, we are embracing a renewed focus on innovating for a better world. Our new tagline “The Makers of Tomorrow” embodies this very commitment, signalling our dedication towards creating a sustainable legacy for generations to come. I hope that we continue to foster long-term trust among our customers, investors, as well as business partners.”