FedEx speeds up import shipments to Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) is enhancing its inbound shipping service to serve customers better who are importing into Johor.

Importers and local businesses now receive their packages two hours earlier for inbound shipments from Asia, Europe, and the US.

FedEx Malaysia managing director Tien Long Woon said improving the speed of its services is essential for businesses looking to thrive in today’s competitive environment.

“We understand that time is of the essence, and with faster delivery of imports, we are enhancing the efficiency of local businesses in Johor and improving their flexibility to serve their own customers better,“ he said.

Import shipments from Asia, Europe, and the US into Johor are routed to the FedEx Gateway in Singapore before journeying to the FedEx Senai Gateway, which offers customers the benefit of direct clearance at Senai customs.

Previously, these shipments were routed through Kuala Lumpur before making a 300km trip to Senai for processing and delivery. This change is particularly beneficial for industries that rely heavily on timely imports including manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce.

The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is poised to significantly enhance economic connectivity between Johor and Singapore, focusing on key sectors such as electronics, medical equipment, food manufacturing, and data centres.

In 2023, Johor’s economy demonstrated robust growth, with a 4.1% year-over-year increase in GDP, surpassing the national average of 3.6%.

This growth was primarily driven by the services and manufacturing sectors contributing around 84% of Johor’s GDP.

Additionally, Johor accounted for approximately 29% of Malaysia’s total trade in 2023, amounting to RM753.1 billion.

The JS-SEZ initiative is expected to attract substantial foreign direct investment, create numerous job opportunities and further solidify Johor’s position as a key economic hub in the region.

As Johor continues to grow as a key economic hub in Malaysia, FedEx remains dedicated to fostering local businesses’ success and contributing to the region’s economic development.

The accelerated delivery service is just one of many ways FedEx is working to drive growth for its customers.