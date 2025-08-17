Felcra posts RM178mil profit, distributes RM101mil to participants

PASIR SALAK: Felcra Bhd has announced a profit of RM178 million for the period up to April 2025, marking an increase from the previous year.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that RM101 million will be distributed to 74,300 participants across the country in stages.

“I commend Felcra Bhd for sustaining strong performance, with a nearly RM2 million rise compared to last year,“ he said during the 2025 First Interim Distributable Profit Declaration ceremony.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang and Felcra Bhd CEO Datuk Idris Lasim.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted Felcra’s role in national food security through its MRQ 107 paddy, a local fragrant rice variety.

He noted that Seberang Perak’s 3,400-hectare paddy fields, managed with modern techniques, yield an average of eight metric tonnes per hectare annually.

“We anticipate over 27,000 metric tonnes of paddy, translating to 16,000 metric tonnes of rice yearly, benefiting thousands of families,“ he added.

Idris attributed the strong interim distribution performance to efficient estate management and cost-saving initiatives.

“Optimised fertiliser and pesticide use reduced operational costs by 15 per cent while increasing yield per hectare by 49 per cent,“ he explained.

Felcra’s oil palm projects also saw an 81 per cent rise in net profit, he noted.

He stressed that while crude palm oil prices impact profit distribution, estate performance improvements remain the key driver. - Bernama