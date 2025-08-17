Marc Marquez wins Austrian MotoGP, extends championship lead

MARC MARQUEZ claimed his ninth win of the season at the Austrian MotoGP, further solidifying his championship lead.

The Ducati rider, starting fourth on the grid, overtook pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi on lap 20 before pulling clear for victory.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer pushed hard in the closing stages but finished second, marking his best career result in MotoGP.

Bezzecchi rounded out the podium in third, unable to match Marquez’s late-race pace.

Marquez’s triumph came in the historic 1000th MotoGP race, capping a flawless weekend for the Spaniard.

Despite a difficult qualifying session that included a crash, he also won Saturday’s sprint race, his 12th of the season.

Notably, this was Marquez’s first-ever victory at the Red Bull Ring, adding another milestone to his legendary career.

With 13 rounds completed, Marquez now leads the standings by 142 points over his brother Alex Marquez. - AFP