First-ever Malaysian electric vehicles is called Proton eMAS.7

PETALING JAYA: National automotive company Proton Holdings Bhd has named its first-ever Malaysian electric vehicle (EV) as Proton e.MAS 7, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country’s automotive history.

A C-segment sports utility vehicle, e.MAS 7 underscores Proton’s commitment to the government’s EV agenda which calls for national carmakers to introduce such vehicles by 2025.

Since the announcement of the e.MAS brand name and the subsequent introduction of 18 Proton e.MAS outlets in June, Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net) has expanded its reach to a total of 29 outlets. Pro-Net aims to have 25 Proton e.MAS showrooms operational before the public launch of the e.MAS 7.

Pro-Net, a fully owned subsidiary of Proton, was set up to spearhead sales and distributorship for smart vehicles and its own future new energy vehicle offerings.

Co-developed with Geely, Proton e.MAS 7 is designed to cater to the needs of modern lifestyles offering ample space and utility. It is the first model to feature the advanced Global Modular Architecture platform, ensuring superior performance, handling, and comfort. With dimensions measuring 4,615mm in length, 1,901mm in width, 1,670mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,750mm, it offers a spacious interior wrapped by a contemporary exterior design.

“Our goal with the Proton e.MAS 7 is to fulfil our promise of delivering Malaysia’s first national all-electric vehicle. With the groundbreaking technology embedded in it, we are confident it will not only impress with its innovative breakthroughs but also deeply resonate with our audience on an emotional level. As we eagerly anticipate its imminent presence on the roads, we are excited to reveal more about the Proton e.MAS 7 in the coming months,” said Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong.