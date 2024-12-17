First Huawei Learning Centre in country will enhance Malaysian talent in advanced technologies

KUALA LUMPUR: In a move to bolster Malaysia’s technological capabilities, the Manpower Department (JTM) under the Ministry of Human Resources (MoHR) is partnering with Huawei Malaysia to set up the country’s first Huawei Learning Centre within the Industrial Training Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

Human Resources Minister Sim Chee Keong said the collaboration is the result of their recent discussion with Huawei during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to China.

“Just within a month, we have translated that discussion into reality, demonstrating the dynamic cooperation between Malaysia and China,” he said at a memorandum of understanding exchange ceremony between JTM and Huawei, during the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 today.

Sim said the new learning centre aims to train 2,000 participants, including industry engineers, new employees, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) trainers and students, in emerging technologies such as 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and data centres.

“Central to this collaboration is the equipping of our TVET institutions with cutting-edge technology and industry-relevant curricular content. This will serve as a pilot project for integrating hands-on training in these advanced fields.”

The trainees will undergo assessments and receive joint certifications from both the government and Huawei. “This is a key pillar of our collaboration, the synergistic integration between our institutions and the industry,” Sim said.

He highlighted that the MoHR-Huawei partnership is part of the government’s broader efforts to address the country’s shortage of skilled technical workers. “We are short of at least 60,000 engineers in Malaysia, and this is a phenomenon seen across the world,” he noted.

The establishment of Huawei Learning Centre in Kuala Lumpur is expected to be the first of many such collaborations nationwide. “I hope to see this collaboration expanded to include the establishment of additional Huawei learning centers in other TVET campuses, such as in Johor and Penang,” Sim said.

Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of continuous learning, underscoring their commitment to upskilling, reskilling and cross-skilling talent to meet the demands of the digital economy.

“The partnership will leverage established ICT modules from the Huawei ICT Academy, covering key areas such as 5G, AI, IoT, and cloud computing to equip participants with essential competencies for the modern job market,” he said.

Talent, he added, should be nurtured with the same intensity as product development, describing this collaboration as a powerful example of public-private synergy.

“This initiative aims to empower Malaysian talent, enhance their competitiveness, and prepare them for high-value roles in the ICT industry, contributing to Malaysia’s digital transformation journey,” Sun said.