F&N AgriValley welcomes 2,500 dairy cattle from Chile

PETALING JAYA: Following a successful trial run, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&N) has marked a key milestone with the arrival of the first commercial batch of 2,500 dairy heifers from Chile at its integrated dairy farm in Gemas, Negeri Sembilan.

This came shortly after Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s visit to F&N AgriValley on April 11.

F&NHB CEO Lim Yew Hoe said the arrival of the batch of heifers represents a historic milestone, marking the country’s largest-ever single importation of breeding cattle and paving the way for Malaysia’s dairy future.

“This also signifies Malaysia’s inaugural cattle import from Chile. These Chilean Holstein cattle have been genomically tested and have a Genomic Total Performance Index that is on par with the performance standards of the heifers we had originally planned to import from the US,“ Lim said.

The cattle were transported from Santiago, Chile, via a livestock carrier through a meticulously planned voyage.

F&N managing director of agriculture and dairy farming Dr Yap Peng Kang said that, throughout the journey, the cattle were under the care of specialised livestock handlers who ensured the animals’ well-being by monitoring their health, nutrition and comfort onboard.

“The vessel was fitted with the recommended levels of ventilation and an ample supply of feed and water to minimise stress and maintain optimal transit conditions for the cattle,” he said.

Upon arrival at Pasir Gudang in Johor, the cattle were safely unloaded and transported to their new home in F&N AgriValley within three days.

Yap highlighted the critical support of key agencies in Pasir Gudang.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, the Royal Malaysian Police, Johor Port Bhd and all other relevant authorities who ensured the safe passage and seamless transition of the livestock to F&N AgriValley.

“The Department of Veterinary Services ensured the imported heifers met Malaysia’s strict biosecurity standards through rigorous health certification and disease prevention measures,” he said.

Yap also said the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services facilitated the smooth importation process, ensuring full compliance with import regulations.

Their combined expertise has been instrumental in safeguarding the health of the heifers and the success of this

importation effort, he said.

“In upholding our commitment to stringent livestock health and biosecurity standards, the cattle are healthy and will now undergo a mandatory quarantine period. The cattle will be housed at the largest on-site quarantine facilities in the country for a single livestock batch.

“The cattle are housed within F&N AgriValley in state-of-the-art barns equipped with an intelligent environmental control system to provide optimum comfort for our livestock,” Yap said.