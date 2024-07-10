Four truths and a lie about motor insurance

MOTOR insurance is an essential part of driving in Malaysia and with so much information swirling around, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by myths and misunderstandings. That is where the Jom Level Up “Real or Not” campaign steps in to clear up the confusion.

Below are five statements about motor insurance – four are truths, but one is a lie. Can you tell which one?

One – Roadside assistance covers more than just towing.

Two – Driving someone else’s car may require extra coverage.

Three – Towing services often have distance limits.

Four – Any tow truck company will do when you are stranded.

Five – Digital claims are quicker and more efficient.

Can you spot the lie?

Roadside assistance covers more than just towing

TRUE: Many people assume roadside assistance is only about towing, but comprehensive motor insurance policies often include additional services like engine jump-starts, fuel delivery, and tyre changes. These added services ensure you have full protection when things go wrong on the road.

Driving someone else’s car may require extra coverage

TRUE: While your insurance may cover you as the main driver, lending your car to others could require additional coverage. If you regularly let someone else drive your car, it is wise to consider a named driver cover. This ensures your vehicle is protected, no matter who is behind the wheel.

Towing services often have distance limits

TRUE: Towing is typically included in comprehensive motor insurance, but many policies come with distance restrictions. If your car breaks down far from home, your policy may only cover part of the towing distance. It’s crucial to understand your towing limits to avoid unexpected costs.

Any tow truck company will do when you are stranded

FALSE: While it might seem convenient to call the first tow truck company you find, using an unauthorised service can lead to hidden fees, unreliable service and potential risks. Insurers work with authorised partners to ensure trustworthy and safe towing services at a fair price. By relying on your insurer’s authorised roadside assistance, you avoid complications and receive the support you need when it matters most.

Digital claims are quicker and more efficient

TRUE: Filing claims has never been easier, thanks to digital platforms. With most insurers, including Liberty General Insurance, submitting claims online speeds up the process significantly. This means faster approvals and quicker settlements, allowing you to get back on the road sooner.

This article is contributed by Liberty General Insurance Bhd.