French buyers to participate in flagship event at Mihas 2025 in September

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is set to welcome global halal industry leaders to the 21st edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas 2025), which will take place from Sept 17 to 20 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Hosted by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), Mihas continues to serve as the world’s largest halal trade exhibition – bringing together buyers, sellers and industry leaders from more than 90 countries.

This year, five French buyers from the modest fashion and food and beverage sectors are confirmed to participate in Mihas’s flagship International Sourcing Programme.

Malaysia’s ambassador to France, Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim, said Mihas is more than a trade event – it is a global platform for innovation, sustainability and quality.

“Halal is increasingly recognised worldwide as a value-based certification that ensures safety, cleanliness and integrity. It is not just for Muslims – it represents a trusted system of quality control, traceability and ethical assurance for all consumers. I am delighted to see significant French participation this year, as Malaysia continues to build bridges across Halal economies and open new avenues for global partnerships,” he added.

In line with current market trends, Mihas also showcases products that emphasise organic, vegan and sustainable practices, broadening its appeal to the conscious consumer segment worldwide

According to the Halal Industry Master Plan, demand for halal products is estimated at over US$3 trillion (RM12.8 trillion) and is projected to reach US$5 trillion by 2030.

“Beyond Malaysia, Mihas is a strategic gateway to the wider Asean market of over 680 million people,” said Sebastien Chan Yik Sing, the newly appointed economic counsellor at the Malaysian embassy in Paris.

“French buyers can leverage Mihas not only to source quality halal products, but also to connect with the fast-growing Asean market through Malaysia’s trusted and well-established halal ecosystem.”

In 2024, Mihas recorded RM4.3 billion in sales and welcomed over 43,000 visitors. The upcoming 21st edition, themed “Pinnacle of Halal Excellence”, aims to surpass these milestones with a sales target of RM4.5 billion, featuring cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools via the Madani Digital Trade Platform to enhance real-time sourcing, matchmaking and trade connections.