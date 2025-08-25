Gading Kencana receives Merdeka Award from CGC for driving community-based renewable energy aligned with NETR

KUALA LUMPUR: Gading Kencana, a leading player in Malaysia’s renewable

energy sector, has been named one of the recipients of the Merdeka Award Category at the 30th CGC Award 2024.

The award was presented by Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC) as part of its continued commitment to recognising excellence and innovation among Malaysia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Merdeka Award, introduced in conjunction with Malaysia’s independence recognises MSMEs that exemplify inclusive and progressive business practices; particularly those that uplift Bumiputera entrepreneurs and foster strategic industry partnerships.

Gading Kencana’s achievement highlights its distinctive approach to sustainability and innovation, in line with key national initiatives such as the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“This award validates our long-held belief that clean energy innovation must go hand-in-hand with inclusivity and impact,” said Datuk Dr Ir Guntor Tobeng, managing director of Gading Kencana.

“As Malaysia moves towards a low-carbon future, we are ready to collaborate with

stakeholders who share our vision of sustainable development that empowers people and protects the planet.”

The recognition reaffirms the Company’s position as a trailblazer in clean energy, and a model for aspiring entrepreneurs. Its journey, marked by green innovation and strategic collaboration, reflects CGC’s broader mission to support purpose-driven MSMEs across Malaysia.

Gading Kencana is also currently leading the Community Renewable Energy Aggregation Mechanism (CREAM), an initiative that allows communities to jointly invest in and benefit from solar projects.

By combining multiple participants into one project, CREAM promotes wider access to clean energy and supports community-based renewable energy growth, reflecting the company’s commitment to inclusive, people-powered development.

The awards ceremony was attended by esteemed guests including Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, CGC Chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein, and CGC President and CEO Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak, along with leaders from across the financial and business sectors.