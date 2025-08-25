Johor infrastructure unaffected by 4.1 magnitude Segamat earthquake

JOHOR BAHRU: All public infrastructure in Johor remains unaffected following a minor 4.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Segamat yesterday morning.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed the stability of roads, bridges, and dams throughout the region.

The Public Works Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage conducted initial monitoring within a five kilometre radius from the reported epicentre.

Preliminary checks covered roads and bridges, including 47 bridges on state roads and 14 bridges on federal routes.

Inspections also extended to 19 overhead pedestrian crossings across the federal road network.

Three major dams received confirmation of their safety status following thorough assessments.

The Bekak Dam in Segamat, the Sembrong Dam in Batu Pahat, and the Macap Dam in Kluang all passed structural integrity checks.

Johor Public Works Department will continue monitoring all bridges, pedestrian crossings, and roads within the affected area.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage will maintain vigilance over dam safety and stability.

Authorities stand ready to take immediate action should any structural damage emerge from subsequent assessments.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department detected the initial 4.1 magnitude tremor at 6.13 am in Segamat yesterday.

A second mild tremor measuring 2.8 magnitude occurred later in Yong Peng, approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang. – Bernama