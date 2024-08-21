George Kent achieves robust Q1 revenue of RM30.27 million

PUCHONG: George Kent (Malaysia) Berhad, reported revenue of RM30.27 million for its first quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2024 (Q1FY2025), reflecting the strength and resilience of the Group’s Metering business.

The Metering business remained robust, achieving a revenue of RM29.11 million with

operating profit of RM6.76 million for the first quarter of FY2025, up 69% compared to the

same period of the last financial year.

The Group’s Class C meters continue to perform well, driving strong sales in both the

domestic market and across the Asean region. The outlook for the Group’s Class D water

meters is equally promising, with a steady stream of orders from the South American region, affirming George Kent’s foothold in this growing market.

The momentum in George Kent Vietnam’s assembly plant is gaining pace, and with the

ongoing progress in AMR orders, the Group anticipates a significant boost in the Division’s

performance in the second half of the financial year. The Group will continue to explore

acquisitions and joint venture opportunities to further strengthen its Metering Division and

capitalise on emerging growth areas.

The Engineering Division is actively pursuing new contracts in government rail projects, public hospitals, and water treatment plants.

Bolstered by the Group’s strong business development initiatives and substantial tender

book for key infrastructure projects in Malaysia, the Engineering Division is poised to capture new growth opportunities.

George Kent’s track record and expertise in these areas places the Group at the forefront of future contract wins.

Executive chairman, Tan Sri Tan Kay Hock said: ‘‘We continue to build on our strong foundation in the metering industry, leveraging our expertise and innovation to explore new growth opportunities. With Datuk Thomas Leong joining the team as Director of Strategy & Investments, we are confident in a strong business expansion as we explore opportunities in renewable energy, high technology, artificial intelligence, and cutting-edge solutions for data centres. We anticipate that growth in our metering and engineering businesses will lead to the securing of new contracts.’’