Germany’s SICK breaks ground for Senai Airport City manufacturing facility

PETALING JAYA: Senai Airport City Sdn Bhd is continuing its upward trajectory as a regional industrial hub with the groundbreaking of SICK Malaysia’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

This is a step forward not only for SICK but also for Johor’s growing industrial sector, further solidifying Senai Airport City as a strategic base for high-value, innovation-driven industries.

Founded in 1946, SICK AG is a provider of sensor-based applications for industrial automation. Headquartered in Waldkirch, Germany, the company operates 63 subsidiaries worldwide with more than 10,000 employees, generating a group revenue of €2.1 billion (RM10.1 billion) in 2024.

With this latest investment in Johor, SICK is poised to bring cutting-edge technology, job creation and long-term industry transformation to Malaysia.

“This new facility in Malaysia is a key milestone in our global expansion, reinforcing our supply chain and supporting rising demand for sensor-based solutions across critical industries. By integrating social and training spaces, we’re fostering a culture of safety, growth, and respect, empowered by Malaysia’s skilled talent,” said SICK executive board members Ulrike Kahle-Roth and Nicole Kurek.

SICK Malaysia managing director Suresh Sundram said the facility is designed to enhance production capabilities, improve operational efficiency and support sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

He added that with its strategic location in Senai Airport City in Johor, which is close to their key markets, the new factory will play an important role in SICK’s long-term success.

Senai Airport City CEO Gan Seng Keong said: “The decision by a global leader like SICK to establish its advanced manufacturing hub here is a strong endorsement of our infrastructure readiness, world-class connectivity, and strategic location.”

He added that the groundbreaking of SICK’s facility reflects their commitment to shaping an advanced industrial ecosystem that fosters innovation, creates high-value jobs and strengthens Johor’s position as a regional economic powerhouse.