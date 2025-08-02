UK and Malaysia to boost education and tech collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Kingdom is set to expand collaboration with Malaysia in education and technology, focusing on skills training, curriculum development, and academic exchanges.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir highlighted potential cooperation in renewable energy, green tech, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) following a meeting with UK Minister of State for Skills, Rt Hon Baroness Jacqui Smith.

Zambry noted Malaysia’s 36 polytechnics and 105 community colleges as key players in advancing technical and vocational education (TVET).

“These institutions produce skilled graduates while expanding work-based learning and industry partnerships,“ he said.

The minister emphasized that such ties would enhance educational mobility and innovation, preparing a globally competitive workforce.

The discussions also underscored Malaysia’s growing reputation as a regional education hub.

“This reflects international confidence in our higher education system,“ Zambry added. - Bernama