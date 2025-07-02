GFM to acquire 60%-equity stake in Shapadu Energy for RM30m, strengthening O&G presence

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated facilities management (IFM) services provider GFM Services Bhd signed a conditional share sale agreement with Shapadu Corporation Sdn Bhd to acquire a 60% equity interest in Shapadu Energy Sdn Bhd for RM30 million.

The acquisition follows the signing of the heads of agreement by both parties in December 2024.

GFM Services group managing director Ruslan Nordin said this acquisition is a strategic step forward in scaling up the company’s O&G FM capabilities and scope.

“It represents a key milestone in the group’s long-term strategy to strengthen and expand our presence in this high-value segment.

“By acquiring Shapadu Energy, we will gain access to an established customer base, resources, and expertise, particularly at the PIC under the Integrated Turnaround Main Mechanical & Maintenance Mechanical Static (TA4MS) contract,” he said in a statement.

Shapadu Energy is involved in the oil & gas (O&G) downstream maintenance and turnaround services, as well as upstream maintenance, hook-up and commissioning activities.

Through its subsidiary, Shapadu CR Asia Sdn Bhd, it holds the TA4MS contract from Pengerang Refining Company Sdn Bhd and Pengerang Petrochemical Company Sdn Bhd—joint venture companies formed between Saudi Aramco and PETRONAS.

The contract involves providing a plant turnaround services to Pengerang Refining and Pengerang Petrochemical at the Pengerang Refinery and Petrochemical

Complex within the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) in Johor as needed.

This complements GFM’s own O&G arm via Highbase Strategic Sdn Bhd, which also holds a TA4MS contract from PETRONAS.

The acquisition builds upon GFM’s acquisition of Highbase in December 2023, which marked the group’s entry into the O&G facilities maintenance (FM) sector.

With both Highbase and Shapadu Energy operating under TA4MS contracts, the enlarged group will be well-positioned to grow its presence and participate more competitively in larger, more complex projects at the PIC.

“The combined capabilities of both entities are expected to unlock synergies across the enlarged group. These include increased market presence through strategic collaboration, as well as shared use of manpower and equipment, which may lead to cost rationalisation, improved operational efficiency, and stronger overall financial performance.

“We are confident that Shapadu Energy’s skilled management team will strengthen our O&G segment, leveraging their industry expertise to drive growth and enhance operational performance,” Ruslan added.

The strategic value of the acquisition is further supported by the robust financial performance of Shapadu Energy’s subsidiary, SCRA, which holds the TA4MS contract.

Over the past three years, SCRA demonstrated consistent revenue growth from RM37.2 million in the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (FY21) to RM114.7 million in FYE24, representing a 45% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Net profit also more than tripled from RM2.5 million in FY21 to RM8.8 million in FY24.

This growth trajectory is expected to contribute positively to the group’s profitability post-acquisition.

Upon completion of the acquisition, GFM will hold a 60% equity interest in Shapadu Energy, while the remaining 40% will be retained by Shapadu Corporation.

Consequently, Shapadu Energy will become a 60%-owned subsidiary of GFM and will remain an independently managed business unit under the group.

GFM has also entered into a conditional Call Option Agreement, granting Shapadu Corporation the right to purchase a 15%-equity interest in Shapadu Energy for RM10 million.

This option is exercisable within 24 months from the completion of the acquisition.

The RM30 million acquisition will be satisfied entirely in cash.

GFM intends to fund the acquisition through internally generated funds and bank borrowings, with the final composition to be determined at a later stage.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025.