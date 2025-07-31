Quintonil: Mexico’s boundary-pushing culinary love story

MEXICO CITY: Behind the global acclaim of Quintonil, ranked third in “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants,“ lies a love story between two gourmets passionate about redefining Mexican cuisine.

Named after an aromatic Oaxacan plant, the restaurant merges traditional flavors with modern techniques, earning praise for its “boundary-pushing” dishes.

Alejandra Flores, co-founder of Quintonil, embodies Mexican hospitality, describing service as “a dance” or even “an embrace.”

The intimate dining space, far from ostentatious, reflects the understated elegance that has drawn international diners to Mexico City.

Head chef Jorge Vallejo, formerly of Pujol, credits his mentor Enrique Olvera for elevating Mexican gastronomy.

“Twenty years ago, people knew very little about what Mexican cuisine really is,“ Vallejo said.

Today, Quintonil showcases Mexico’s diverse culinary heritage, from street tacos to refined dishes like vegetable mole with asparagus.

With 98% of ingredients sourced locally, Quintonil highlights seasonal produce alongside staples like corn and tomatoes.

Vallejo’s dedication to local suppliers includes white beans from Sinaloa, reinforcing the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity.

The Michelin Guide praises Quintonil’s “constantly evolving” tasting menu, featuring innovative pairings like crab with blue corn tostada and pipian verde infused with galangal and lemongrass.

The restaurant’s success, according to critics, lies in its “enticing melding of local product, execution, and creativity.” - AFP