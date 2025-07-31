Malaysia restructures chicken egg subsidy for sustainability

PUTRAJAYA: The government has announced a restructuring of chicken egg subsidies, effective tomorrow (August 1), as part of a phased and targeted approach to enhance sustainability and impact.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) stated that the move aligns with efforts to secure supply and stabilise prices.

A new category, Special Grade Eggs, will be introduced at more affordable prices. Consumers can still purchase competitively priced eggs through the Agro MADANI Sale and Rahmah Sale programmes, available nationwide via the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and Farmers’ Organisations Authority (LPP).

KPKM revealed that nearly RM2.5 billion was spent on chicken egg subsidies between February 2022 and December 2024.

“This was a temporary measure to assist the public and industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain crisis,“ the ministry said.

With market conditions stabilising, the subsidy scheme has been refined for better targeting.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will enforce strict monitoring under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to prevent profiteering.

For inquiries, contact KPDN at pro@kpkm.gov.my or call 03-8000 8000. - Bernama