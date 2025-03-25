Public-private partnership strengthens sustainable manufacturing

PETALING JAYA: Glocomp Systems (M) Sdn Bhd, ICT solutions provider in Malaysia, spearheaded a strategic collaboration with key industry stakeholders to drive sustainability adoption in the manufacturing sector.

The partnership includes the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and Microsoft Malaysia, with support from the Digital Ministry.

All parties share a common goal of empowering manufacturers with digital solutions to enhance environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the initiative is a crucial step in integrating digital innovation with sustainability efforts in the nation’s manufacturing sector.

“This strategic public-private collaboration is the result of the dedication and commitment of all involved. They have worked tirelessly to make this partnership a reality, one that Malaysia can take pride in, bringing together expertise, technology, and the right industry support to create meaningful change in the manufacturing sector,” he said at the launch of the ESG Public-Private Partnership, recently.

He added that, by leveraging advanced digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate processes and enhance productivity, manufacturers can improve ESG reporting, track carbon emissions, and optimise resource usage to strengthen their sustainability efforts.

“Malaysia’s digital economy must align with international sustainability benchmarks to ensure our industry remains competitive in the global supply chain.

“With multinational companies prioritising ESG compliance, local manufacturers must adopt sustainable practices to maintain market access and attract new business opportunities.

“Digital solutions focused on ESG should go beyond regulatory compliance and instead be seen as a strategic investment for the future of Malaysia’s industry.

“By harnessing technology to drive sustainability, Malaysia reinforces its position as a leader in responsible manufacturing, enhancing its reputation as a forward-thinking and globally connected economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Glocomp managing director Joseph Giam said adopting globally recognised ESG best practices would enhance manufacturers’ competitiveness in key export markets.

“The true goal of ESG is to act as a catalyst for sustainable growth and long-term business resilience.

“By integrating digital solutions to measure, track, and optimise sustainability performance, our manufacturers can unlock new market opportunities, strengthen their position in the global supply chain, and elevate Malaysia as a responsible and innovative manufacturing hub.”

FMM vice-president Jacob Lee added that the pilot programme would allow selected FMM members to implement and test advanced digital solutions to track carbon emissions, improve ESG reporting, and align with international sustainability standards.

“To ensure broader participation, MIDA’s Domestic Investment Accelerator Fund, launched last year, will help reduce subscription costs for FMM members.

“DIAF is a matching grant initiative designed to support Malaysian-owned SMEs and mid-tier companies in the manufacturing and selected services sectors,” he remarked.

The Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability platform aims to enable manufacturers transition to data-driven ESG practices by providing access to Al-powered sustainability tools.