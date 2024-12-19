Global IT infrastructure services giant Kyndryl opens new office in Kuala Lumpur

PETALING JAYA: Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, opened its new office in Kuala Lumpur today, underscoring its commitment to local customers and advancing its efforts to establish Malaysia as an Asean hub for mainframe modernisation.

The new office houses Kyndryl’s Malaysian operations and will further its mission to contribute to the country’s digital economy.

An innovative global leader in running and transforming the world’s mission-critical IT systems, Kyndryl is investing in local skills and building customers’ capabilities in key domains such as automation, cloud, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity and resiliency.

The company has forged strategic partnerships to provide its customers in Asean access to a broad range of technologies and capabilities.

Earlier this year, Kyndryl launched Asean’s first Mainframe Modernisation Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Malaysia . Led primarily by local Malaysians, the CoE serves businesses across Asean, providing strategic guidance and mainframe expertise to help enterprises update, modernise, and migrate their legacy mainframe applications to a cloud-native environment.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said, “Kyndryl’s decision to choose Malaysia as their regional centre of excellence and Asean hub for mainframe modernisation speaks volumes of the conducive investment landscape in Malaysia. Clearly, our strong fundamentals, digital and physical infrastructure, continuous efforts to ease the investor’s journey, and rule of law have created a compelling value proposition for global investors to establish their bases in Malaysia.”

He added that Kyndryl’s presence will pave the way for strategic collaborations with other companies, particularly Malaysian SMEs, in their industrial ecosystem, exactly the kind of outcomes targeted under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“We look forward to supporting Kyndryl’s business growth and welcome more companies to establish their regional hub in Malaysia,” he said.

Kyndryl Malaysia and Indonesia country managing director Effendi Azmi Hashim said, “I’m very excited to lead Kyndryl Malaysia in this next phase of its evolution as we work to help our customers here and across Asean to run and transform their mission-critical IT systems. I look forward to seeing our teams thrive in this creative space as we focus on extending Kyndryl’s extensive capabilities and expertise to the Malaysian market.”