Government considering introducing law to regulate AI issues: Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering introducing legislation to regulate risks and dangers associated with artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

The Digital Ministry is preparing a report for the Cabinet to review and decide whether a legal act is necessary to control AI abuse, he said, adding that an alternative is to introduce rules and regulations to address any potential AI abuse that may arise.

“Many issues related to AI have come up recently, and we are considering whether it’s necessary to introduce a law to control the situation.

“My ministry is in the process of preparing a report about AI for the Cabinet, and we will see if the Cabinet deems it necessary to have a law in place or not. We can also look at other successful countries which implement rules and regulations for AI, but nothing legally binding,” Gobind said after officiating at CIMB Group’s Kita Bagi Jadi Komuniti event on Monday.

CIMB has committed RM200 million over the next five years (2026-2030) to advance customers and society through this platform.

Gobind encouraged people to utilise digital platforms to enhance their business and financial situation, as the government continues to develop the country’s digital infrastructure. He also commended banks such as CIMB for providing training and education to the public on how to utilise digital technology to their advantage.

“What is important is that the ministry encourages initiatives by the public to use digital platforms to strengthen their business and their finances. The ministry commends CIMB for taking a proactive role in empowering communities through its targeted financing for entrepreneurs, low-income communities and the underbanked.

“By providing greater access to financing, financial education and capacity building initiatives, the bank is enabling everyone to participate meaningfully in the economy. These efforts not only promote socioeconomic mobility but also support national productivity and long-term resilience,” Gobind said.

CIMB Group CEO Novan Amirudin said the bank aims to create a thriving, inclusive society which leaves no one behind and benefits all its members.

“At CIMB, our purpose to advance customers and society, is simple but powerful. By enabling broader financial access, we help our customers succeed, and in turn, help society move forward with us.

“By equipping individuals and small businesses with the right tools, whether it is digital literacy, access to financing, or practical skills, we will enable them to participate meaningfully in the economy. That benefits our customers, our communities, and the broader market we operate in.”

Novan said he was confident the RM200 million investment would provide support to underserved and vulnerable communities across Asean. “In parallel, our 33,000 employees across the region will contribute over 120,000 volunteer hours every year, giving their time and skills to support impact on the ground.”