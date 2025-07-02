PTPTN allocates RM47.8m advance loans for July 2025 intake

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has allocated RM47.8 million in Loan Advance Payment (WPP) to 31,850 students enrolling in diploma programmes at public universities and polytechnics for the July 2025 intake.

Each eligible student will receive RM1,500 to cover initial preparation costs, ensuring financial support as they begin their higher education journey.

The WPP is available to Malaysian students who opted for the advance loan during their application via UPUOnline or official admission portals. Eligibility is also tied to parents or guardians receiving the government’s Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid.

Since its launch in 1999, WPP has assisted 990,638 students with total disbursements reaching RM1.46 billion as of May 31 this year.

PTPTN, under the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE), continues its commitment to facilitating access to tertiary education.

Students can verify their WPP offer through the myPTPTN app and claim the funds at any Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) branch until September 1.

They must present their WPP offer letter and MyKad, with no proxy redemptions allowed.

PTPTN chairperson Datuk Seri Norliza Abdul Rahim visited WPP recipients in Bukit Gelugor, Penang, where 1,419 students received RM2.13 million in aid.

She urged students to use the funds wisely and apply for full PTPTN loans according to their institution’s timeline.

Applicants must also open a National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) account via the app before submitting their loan applications.