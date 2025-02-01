Graphjet Technology achieves historic milestones on Nasdaq, outpacing global, regional peers

KUALA LUMPUR: Nasdaq-listed Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd achieved a significant milestone by ranking second on the Nasdaq for half-day trading volume.

The company recorded an extraordinary 265.48 million shares traded at an average share price of US$0.60 on December 24, 2024, achieving in a total trading value of approximately US$159.28 million.

Three days later, on December 27, 2024, Graphjet Technology shattered its previous record, with trading volumes surpassing 398.95 million shares.

The share price peaked at US$1.25 and closed at US$1.01.

This remarkable trading activity resulted in a total trading value exceeding US$400 million, calculated at an average share price of US$1.

Graphjet Technology recorded a higher trading volume on both occasions than global heavyweights such as Tesla, Meta, NVidia, Microsoft, and Apple.

Additionally, on December 24, Graphjet Technology outperformed the combined trading volume and value of the top 30 companies in the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, which recorded 121.06 million shares traded with a total trading value of RM555.15 million.

Similarly, on December 27, Graphjet Technology’s trading volume outpaced the combined volume of the top 10 counters on Bursa Malaysia, which collectively totalled 438 million shares, with a trading value of approximately RM100 million.

“These milestones underscore the growing global recognition of Graphjet Technology’s innovative solutions and our leadership in green technology,” Graphjet Technology CEO and co-founder Aiden Lee said.

“Outperforming global giants and regional peers demonstrate the market’s confidence in our ability to transform the graphite and graphene industries.

“These achievements highlight Malaysia’s potential to lead in advanced materials and sustainable technologies,“ he said.

Graphjet Technology’s patented technology converts palm kernel shells, an abundant agricultural waste product, into battery-grade graphite and graphene.

This sustainable production process reduces carbon emissions by up to 83% and costs by 80% compared to traditional methods.

With applications in electric vehicles (EVs), semiconductors, and advanced technologies, Graphjet Technology’s innovative solutions are driving the global clean energy transition.

The company operates the world’s first commercial-scale agricultural waste-to-graphite facility in Subang, Malaysia, with an annual production capacity of 3,000 metric tons of battery-grade graphite—enough to support approximately 40,000 EVs per year.

This facility reflects Graphjet Technology’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its operations with a green graphite facility in Nevada, US, solidifying its position as a global leader in advanced materials.