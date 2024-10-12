Graphjet unveils world’s first agri waste-to-graphite facility in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Nasdaq-listed Graphjet Technology Sdn Bhd has commenced operations of the world’s first commercial-scale green graphite facility located in Subang, Selangor.

This facility can recycle palm kernel shells, a highly abundant agricultural waste byproduct in Malaysia, to produce battery-grade graphite.

The new facility can recycle up to 9,000 metric tons of palm kernel shells annually and produce up to 3,000 metric tons of graphite per year.

This level of production is sufficient to support battery production for approximately 40,000 electric vehicles (EVs) per year.

With a footprint exceeding 91,000 square feet, Graphjet’s facility will support a local workforce of 200 jobs, underscoring the company’s commitment to job creation and economic growth.

Graphjet co-founder and CEO Aiden Lee said the team has taken a monumental step toward executing its strategy and vision of becoming a reliable global supplier of green graphite.

“With this facility, Graphjet is now the primary player in green graphite production outside of China, as the company has the largest production capacity in the country.

“This facility, which is the first graphite facility to commence operations outside of China, demonstrates our ability to leverage our technology at scale, and we are proud to commence commercial operations at the world’s largest green graphite facility of its kind.

“This facility will allow us to generate revenue by FY25, support our valued customers, and establish a strong foundation for a successful launch in Nevada, US,“ he said in a statement.

Graphjet is a leading manufacturing company that focuses on carbon-based materials.

The company produces artificial graphite from biomass waste residues from the palm oil process.

Graphjet has received its first shipment of palm kernel shells and has begun shipping green graphite product samples to its customers.

Additionally, the company plans to produce hard carbon at the facility to provide feedstock for its planned green graphite facility in Nevada.

“The opening of our facility is a clear indicator of the availability of green graphite production outside of China to support automakers and battery manufacturers.

“With Graphjet now officially in commercial production, we are excited to support the transition to clean energy with our environmentally friendly and cost-effective processes and technology,“ Lee said.

Graphjet’s facility utilises the company’s patented, sustainable and cost-effective technology to produce green graphite directly from palm kernel shells.

This technology reduces the company’s operational carbon footprint by up to 83% and reduces costs by up to 80% compared to traditional processes.

Graphjet produces only 2.95 kg of C02 emissions per kilogram of graphite, compared to 16.8kg and 17kg of C02 emissions from natural and synthetic graphite production, respectively, in China.

Graphjet’s technology is expected to have the world’s lowest carbon footprint of any graphite production process.