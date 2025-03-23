CxSYS eyes healthcare markets in Asean and Middle East

PETALING JAYA: CxSYS, a clinic management system, is setting its sights on regional and international expansion as demand for digital healthcare solutions grows.

With a strong foothold in Malaysia, CxSYS founder Dr Pasupathi Nadarajan (pic) said the company is actively seeking strategic partners to bring its platform to new markets, particularly in Asean and the Middle East.

“CxSYS sees significant opportunities in Asean countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, where private healthcare is expanding rapidly.

“Many clinics in these regions still struggle with administrative inefficiencies, regulatory complexities and outdated paper-based systems,” he told SunBiz.

He added that, with increasing regulatory requirements and rising healthcare costs, clinics are looking for cost-efficient and compliance-focused solutions.

“CxSYS is designed to optimise operations, improve financial sustainability, and help healthcare providers transition to digital workflows,” he noted.

Beyond Asean, Pasupathi remarked that CxSYS is also eyeing the Middle East, where the growth of private healthcare and medical tourism is driving demand for scalable, integrated clinic management solutions.

Despite the opportunities, he acknowledged the complexities of expanding into new markets and is proactively addressing key challenges.

“Localisation goes beyond language translation, requiring adaptations in medical terminology, user experience, and patient communication tools to align with local preferences.

“Additionally, diverse regulatory frameworks across countries mean that compliance is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

“To maintain its reputation as a comprehensive and secure solution, CxSYS is tailoring its platform to meet local healthcare regulations, insurance policies, and data protection laws while adhering to global standards like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and General Data Protection Regulation,” he said.

He said another major consideration is infrastructure and connectivity limitations, particularly in emerging markets where inconsistent internet access could hinder cloud-based solutions.

“CxSYS has developed offline capabilities and optimised data synchronisation to ensure clinics remain fully functional even in low-connectivity environments.

“Beyond technology, cultural and operational differences also play a role in adoption.

“Healthcare practices, billing models, and patient expectations vary across regions, making local partnerships essential.

“CxSYS is actively working with healthcare providers and regulators to ensure seamless market integration, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, adaptable, and compliant clinic management solutions worldwide.”

As CxSYS expands into new markets, Pasupathi said the company is also doubling down on artificial intelligence powered innovations to enhance clinical workflows and decision-making for healthcare providers.

“By leveraging AI, CxSYS aims to reduce administrative burdens and provide doctors with real-time insights, ultimately improving patient care.

“One key AI-driven feature is Natural Clinical Documentation, which allows doctors to document patient visits in a way that feels natural while AI structures and codifies the data in the background.

“This approach ensures that physicians can focus on patients rather than paperwork,” he said.

Pasupathi added that Smart Summarisation of Patient Records enables doctors to quickly extract key information from a patient’s medical history, eliminating the need to manually sift through extensive records and improving the efficiency of consultations.

“Beyond documentation, CxSYS is exploring AI-driven predictive analytics and clinical decision support, where AI analyses trends in patient data to provide early warnings on potential health risks.

“This could revolutionise preventive care by enabling earlier interventions and better patient outcomes.

“The company is also strengthening its lab and diagnostic integrations, using AI to analyse lab results and identify trends or abnormalities when combined with clinical data,” he said.