Hafele Malaysia bullish on luxury interiors market

KUALA LUMPUR: Hafele Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a Germany-based provider of premium furniture fittings and architectural hardware, is observing a growing trend among Malaysian consumers increasingly investing in luxury interior solutions to elevate their quality of life at home.

Managing director Daniel Chang said the company is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for luxury interior solutions compared to inferior systems that are unable to provide longevity in quality, aesthetic outlook, and value of money the consumer enjoys.

“Value of money does not relate to cheap prices alone. The luxurious segment has never fallen. From luxury cars, garments, and bags to high-end residential, there are sold-out or recording new peaks in sales every year.

“Nowadays, many owners purchase their desired products and fittings directly from suppliers, and contractors are responsible for fitting those products into the design,” he told SunBiz.

When asked about the competitive landscape of luxury consumers in Malaysia compared to other Southeast Asian markets, Chang said Malaysia possesses strong competitiveness compared to other Southeast Asian countries.

“We have skilful labour, labour cost at a reasonable level, natural resources and raw materials. The technological readiness of Malaysia is rated as advanced level in Southeast Asia.

“A multilingual society facilitates strong communication to sell to customers or procure from the supply chain. Malaysia’s production cost is still relatively low compared to that of some neighbouring countries.

“However, the government’s friendly investment policy to foreign direct investment (FDI) would enhance the entire country’s competitiveness to a higher level,” Chang said.

Hafele Malaysia opened its showroom at Plaza@Kelana Jaya on Thursday, welcoming designers and industry experts to explore the latest home innovations.

This showroom introduces a wide array of smart living solutions, premium home appliances, and space-enhancing designs, setting a new standard for modern, efficient living in Malaysia.

“From its roots in Germany to its global reach, the brand has become synonymous with its high-quality solutions for modern living. Hafele Malaysia has honed its expertise in supplying over 25,000 specialist products ranging from hinges, handles, and door furniture to storage solutions, sliding door systems, home appliances, and lighting.

“We continue to set new standards for premium home solutions, combining style, func-tionality, and durability,” Chang said at the opening ceremony.

Change said lots of new Hafele Malaysia products are being launched and continue to be launched, emphasising solutions and finished products to ease end-user selection rather than fittings or components that need recon-figuring into a complete system to meet end-user requirements.

“We also market our product with an installation facility to enable the end-user to purchase with peace of mind. For example, a digital door lock comes with supply and installation as a standard package.

Besides solutions fulfillment, Hafele Malaysia is enhancing its offerings, especially in the kitchen, by incorporating complementary products such as home appliances, space-saving storage, and lighting systems in cabinets. These are among the growth strategies that Hafele Malaysia is pursuing,” said Chang.

He said collaboration with business partners has been one of the most important success factors in Hafele Malaysia’s past and future business.

“Linking each other’s strengths and potential enables a win-win situation. We are currently discussing with a couple of business partners to finalise such colla-boration to construct the Hafele Malaysia Design Concept outlet,” he said.