Hard Rock Cafe brings legendary vibe to Genting’s Grand Ion Majestic

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Hard Rock Cafe Genting Highlands has officially opened its doors to the public, marking its debut within the iconic Grand Ion Majestic (GIM).

The globally recognised brand brings its signature fusion of rock ‘n’ roll spirit, acclaimed dining experience, and high-energy entertainment to one of Malaysia’s leading resort destinations.

Beginning April 30, guests will experience Hard Rock’s renowned hospitality, savour signature menu items such as the Legendary Burger and hickory-smoked beef ribs, and browse exclusive merchandise at the Rock Shop.

With its dynamic atmosphere, live entertainment, and strategic location, the newly launched Hard Rock Cafe is set to become a premier destination for both local patrons and international visitors.

Hard Rock Cafe Genting Highlands is poised to become the ultimate entertainment hub, offering a dynamic lineup of featured DJs, live performers, and music events.

Guests can anticipate themed nights highlighting a diverse range of genres—from timeless rock classics to modern chart-toppers—delivering a memorable experience every night of the week.

Enhancing its appeal, the cafe offers exclusive poolside packages, allowing visitors to unwind at Southeast Asia’s highest heated pool while enjoying handcrafted cocktails and panoramic views of Genting Highlands.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome guests to Hard Rock Cafe Genting Highlands, the seventh Hard Rock Cafe in Malaysia,” Hard Rock International vice president of franchise operations Tom Perez said.

“This opening begins an exciting journey, with our first Hard Rock in the clouds. We want to share our signature Hard Rock experience with everyone. Whether you’re here for the food, the music, or the unbeatable vibes,” he said.

While the grand opening celebration is set to take place in July, guests can now enjoy everything Hard Rock Cafe offers, from its rock-inspired ambience to its unforgettable dining and entertainment experiences.

With a calendar full of upcoming events, themed nights, and poolside parties, there’s always a reason to rock out at Hard Rock Cafe Genting Highlands.

Hard Rock Cafe Genting Highlands is part of a vibrant new chapter by NCT Alliance Bhd at the Grand Ion Majestic (GIM).

As GIM elevates Genting Highlands as one of its most enthralling lifestyle destinations, with its blend of

distinctive accommodations, dining, and other attractions, Hard Rock Cafe is at the heart of it all, bringing its

signature ambience to life 6,000 feet above sea level.

NCT Alliance executive chairman and group managing director Datuk Sri Yap Ngan Choy said Hard Rock Cafe Genting Highlands is a milestone in NCT Alliance’s ongoing efforts to redefine the guest experience at Genting Highlands.

“We are excited to integrate the world-famous Hard Rock energy and spirit into the GIM.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening Genting Highlands as a premier tourism destination while creating unforgettable moments for all who walk in through our doors,“ he said.