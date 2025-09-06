Hartanah Kenyalang hopeful of securing more Sarawak infrastructure projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak-based building and infrastructure construction company Hartanah Kenyalang Bhd expects to secure 10% to 15% of projects with an aggregate contract value of RM451 million that it has tendered for by the end of 2025.

“Many of the projects are open tender, so there are many tenders involved. However, one of the projects related to power substation, I believe we will have a better chance (of securing),” managing director Seah Boon Tiat said after the listing of the company under the construction sector on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia today.

He noted that Sarawak produces 3.5 gigawatts of green energy and this is expected to increase to 10 gigawatts in 2030.

“This energy will go to the substation, so our job here is tendering for substation projects and this will benefit our company. We have started tendering for these projects since last year,” Seah said.

He added that the Sarawak government has allocated RM1 billion allocated for the development of bridges and road projects.

“Currently we are doing one project and have tendered for another one bridge project as well. It’s a design and build type project ... so hopefully we have some chances to follow through with them,” he said.

The company has also tendered for water projects in Sarawak, including water treatment plants.

Hartanah Kenyalang made a muted debut on the ACE Market, opening at its initial public offering (IPO) price of 16 sen per share. Its share price closed at 14.5 sen.

The company raised RM19.3 million through a public offering of 198.4 million shares, representing 32% of its enlarged share capital of 620 million shares. Its IPO was oversubscribed by 5.33 times.

At listing, Hartanah Kenyalang’s indicative market capitalisation was about RM99.2 million.

Hartanah Kenyalang has recorded strong financial growth, with revenue increasing from RM34.1 million for financial year ended Oct 31, 2021 to RM127.6 million for financial year ended Oct 31, 2024, a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55%. During that period, profit after tax increased at a CAGR of 24%, growing from RM4.8 million to RM9.2 million.

TA Securities Holdings Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter and sole placement agent of Hartanah Kenyalang’s IPO.

“Today, with RM19.3 million in funding raised from our IPO exercise, we are going to utilise approximately RM3 million of the IPO proceeds to purchase six new excavators in order to increase our capacity and productivity,” Seah said.

“We also plan to expand into offering design and build services for our building construction services segments and infrastructure construction services segments by investing in the Building Information Modelling (BIM) System.”

Deputy managing director Seah Boon Kee said BIM helps architects coordinate their designs for a building, reduce errors of construction and speed up the process of construction. “Thus far, we have one state archived project where we use BIM.”