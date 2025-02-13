Hartasuma to construct mobility system for Waterfall Hilltop Temple

KUALA LUMPUR: Hartasuma Sdn Bhd (HSB), the concessionaire for the Penang Hill cable car development, has undertaken the initiative to develop a motorised lift or people mover system that will provide full step-free accessibility to the Waterfall Hilltop Temple in Pulau Tikus.

HSB will undertake a comprehensive feasibility study to determine the most appropriate technical solution for deployment.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, in acknowledging the long-term benefits of improving accessibility to the temple, said improving accessibility to key cultural and religious sites is not only a step toward preserving the rich heritage of Penang but it is also essential in creating an inclusive environment where people of all backgrounds and interests can connect with the state’s diverse cultural tapestry.

“We look forward to supporting the continued development of projects that enhance accessibility, fostering a stronger and more unified Penang for all,” Chow said.

HSB made this corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative in conjunction with this year’s Thaipusam celebrations.

The Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam Temple, commonly known as the Waterfall Hilltop Temple, sits at an altitude of over 100 meters and is one of the largest temples in Malaysia devoted to Lord Murugan.

Revered as a key cultural and religious site in Penang, the temple is slated to receive around 1.5 million visitors during the Thaipusam festivities this year.

To reach the temple summit, visitors had to ascend a set of staircases, equivalent to a 20-storey climb.

The challenging ascent has long been an impediment to accessibility, particularly for elderly worshipers, tourists, and visitors with mobility impairments.

HSB executive director Tan Sri Ravindran Menon said the company is firmly committed to achieving positive social impact through sustainable infrastructure development.

“The Hilltop Temple mobility initiative is not just about transportation—it is about inclusivity, preserving heritage, and ensuring that every visitor, regardless of age or ability, can easily access this fabled site.

“We are proud to be contributing dynamically to Penang’s development and look forward to working closely with the state government to bring this vision to life,” he said.

A pioneer in the Malaysian rail industry, HSB brings an extensive track record in rail engineering, infrastructure development, and sustainable transport solutions to the project.

The company is at the forefront of Malaysia’s public transport projects, playing a key role in national infrastructure developments such as the Kelana Jaya Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project.

In Penang, HSB is leading the way in enhancing connectivity through the highly anticipated Penang Hill cable car project.

This project will create another iconic tourist attraction and spur the growth of the state’s eco-tourism industry.