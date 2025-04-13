HI Mobility welcomes Prasarana’s shift towards electric buses, keen to contribute to effort

KUALA LUMPUR: HI Mobility Bhd has welcomed Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s move towards electric buses, saying the private sector can play a key role in supporting the transition to greener public transport.

HI Mobility executive director and CEO Lim Chern Chen said the company has built expertise not only in electric buses but also in hardware, software and infrastructure to optimise their use.

“We see this as a positive development and believe we can contribute to this effort. As a private player and one of the pioneers in EV (electric vehicle) adoption, we have developed capabilities beyond just buses to include the entire ecosystem needed to support them,” he said following HI Mobility’s listing on Bursa Malaysia’s Main Market recently.

Lim said the company is targeting at least 30% of its fleet to be EVs within five years, depending on government policies on new vehicle procurement. “If government tenders require internal combustion engine vehicles, we will comply. But given the option, we would prefer EVs as they offer long-term cost savings and lower carbon emissions.”

Lim stressed that HI Mobility is not in competition with Prasarana or its Rapid KL service but instead sees itself as a complementary player in strengthening the country’s public transport network.

“As a private company, our priority is to our shareholders, so we focus on cost efficiency and operational management. Meanwhile, government-linked companies like Prasarana have a different mandate, as their responsibility is to the public and expanding transport coverage. That is why we see ourselves as a supporting force in this effort,” he said.

HI Mobility is working on expanding its urban bus routes, including increasing shuttle services and parking facilities to ease congestion, he added.

Lim said Malaysia’s current EV charging infrastructure is sufficient, with most buses able to operate the entire day before being recharged at depots overnight. “In the future, we will look into hybrid charging systems that combine depot charging with public charging stations to optimise efficiency.”

He disclosed that the company is also expanding operations in Johor, driven by rising demand for cross-border and local bus services.

“Johor Bahru, Malacca and the Klang Valley are our main operational areas. With increasing demand in Johor, especially for cross-border and local transport, we see strong growth potential. We are also exploring opportunities in other regions, including East Malaysia,” he said.

Lim said the company has no immediate plans to increase fares despite rising operational costs. “We understand that public transport is an essential service for social mobility, so we are committed to keeping fares affordable.”

HI Mobility made its debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on March 28, with its share opening at RM1.27, marking a 4.1% premium over its initial public offering price of RM1.22.