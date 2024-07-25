Honda Malaysia celebrates delivery milestones

KLANG: Honda Malaysia yesterday reached a historic milestone with the delivery of the 170,000th Civic and the 150,000th HR-V in Malaysia.

To celebrate this double joy, the company hosted a special car handover ceremony at Honda Botanic Auto Mall Sdn Bhd to commemorate the achievements with the owners of these popular models.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura said Honda models continue to receive growing popularity and demand, thanks to their customers’ support.

“Now in its 11th Generation, the Civic is an iconic Honda model and has maintained its position as the non-national C-segment leader for eight consecutive years since 2016. The HR-V meanwhile, has won the hearts of many Malaysians since its debut in Malaysia nine years ago and set a high benchmark in the compact SUV segment. With its exceptional design and advanced powertrain options, we believe the HR-V will continue to be Malaysian’s favourite compact SUV. As we celebrate the delivery of the 170,000th Civic and 150,000th HR-V, we extend our sincere gratitude to both our customers for being part of Honda’s journey and helping us in achieving this significant milestone,” he added.

The 170,000th Civic is a 2.0L e:HEV RS, while the 150,000th HR-V is a 1.5L e:HEV RS. Both models were delivered to their respective owners – Lim Chin Hui and Asha Waheda during the handover ceremony. As a gesture of appreciation to mark the occasion, both owners were presented with an exclusive gift and Honda genuine accessories worth RM10,000.

In the first half of 2024, the company recorded total sales of more than 39,200 units, representing a 16% growth from the corresponding period in 2023. The HR-V, which is the most sought-after model in the non-national compact SUV segment, is the biggest contributor with a 28% contribution to Honda Malaysia’s total sales. The second best-selling model is the City, accounting for 24% of the total sales, followed by the CR-V with a 15% contribution.

The company also saw a rising demand for the e:HEV technology. Offered in models such as the City, City Hatchback, Civic, HR-V and CR-V, Honda Malaysia further strengthens the presence of the e:HEV technology in the industry. The e:HEV variants contributed 13% to Honda Malaysia’s sales in the first half of 2024, marking substantial growth for Honda’s hybrid models.