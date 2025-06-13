Hong Leong Bank taps DCAP Digital expertise to enhance SME lending and drive financial inclusion

PETALING JAYA: Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DCAP Digital Sdn Bhd to enhance its SME lending solutions infrastructure and drive financial inclusion for underbanked communities in Malaysia.

Through the collaboration, HLB aims to leverage DCAP Digital’s expertise in LaaS (Lending as a Service) solutions, particularly its proprietary AI-driven credit scoring engine. The advanced technology enables more accurate and inclusive credit assessments, supporting the bank’s goal of offering innovative financial products and services.

By combining DCAP Digital’s technological strengths with HLB’s robust financial solutions and extensive reach in consumer financing and mobility – including motorcycles and electric vehicles – the partnership aims to deliver tailor-made lending solutions that address the unique business and financing needs of customers.

Hong Leong Bank head of SME banking Woon Siew Hoong said the collaboration represents a big step forward for the bank in terms of enhancing its lending services, as it continuously looks to streamline its financing processes to serve the dynamic pool of business customers better.

“Aligned with our brand promise of being ‘Built Around You’, we are committed to maintaining a comprehensive suite of banking solutions that are designed to suit our customers’ diverse needs, while ensuring the solutions are deployed efficiently and seamlessly.

“Our partnership with DCAP Digital is a major milestone in this journey, where we combine AI integration, digital innovation, extensive market penetration, and tailored financing solutions to provide a truly enhanced customer experience,“ he said.

Founded in 2020, DCAP Digital specialises in providing transparent and fair credit solutions through its full-stack LaaS platform, offering an ecosystem for capital deployment into high-quality, prevetted borrowers alongside innovative digital tools that ensure efficiency, transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

In May 2025, over 61,000 motorcycles were newly registered in Malaysia, underscoring the dynamic nature and consistent demand within this market. Yet, one of the significant challenges in motorcycle financing, particularly for underbanked segments, often lies in efficiently establishing robust credit profiles and streamlining the “Know Your Customer” processes.

Through the partnership with DCAP Digital, HLB will primarily focus on supporting its growing pool of motorcycle dealer customers, assisting them with seamless loan application processing and expedited access to the bank’s dealer hire purchase programme.

HLB will also leverage DCAP Digital’s ecosystem to provide dealers with other relevant financing solutions, including cash management solutions, bank acceptance and trade line services.

DCAP Digital co-founder and CEO Sonia Ng said the collaboration merges HLB’s financial strength with DCAP Digital’s technology-driven approach, promoting seamless experiences, smart SME transformation and sustainable growth across the motorcycle ecosystem.

“The collaboration will also involve joint promotional activities, such as workshops, seminars, and marketing campaigns to amplify visibility within the motorcycle industry, and training sessions for dealers on application best practices.”