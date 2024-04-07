Hubject, Gentari to enhance SE Asia EV charging network

KUALA LUMPUR: Hubject, the EV interoperability market leader has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, the wholly owned subsidiary of clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) to connect Gentari’s network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers to Hubject’s eRoaming platform – allowing EV drivers to seamlessly charge at an expanded network of charging points across the region.

The collaboration, the company said marks a milestone towards the longer-term aim of enhancing the accessibility and reliability of the EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia.

This advancement, it added will be significantly boosted once Gentari’s charging points are certified for Hubject’s Plug&Charge via the Gentari Go app, which allows EV drivers to pull up, plug in and start charging without having to use a mobile app or RFID card. Gentari is already in conversation with OEMs to enable Plug&Charge capabilities for their vehicles, further advancing this seamless charging experience.

Hubject CEO Christian Hahn said, “We are delighted to partner with Gentari. Based on Gentari’s strength in the renewable energy sector, the adoption of EVs will be further supported as renewable energies and electric vehicles are providing the highest level of value, like the collaboration between Gentari and Hubject. This will help to establish Gentari as a new EV mobility champion in Southeast Asia. It’s exactly this kind of collaboration that will scale up the switch to sustainable mobility.”

Gentari is accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation by building a vast network of EV charging stations, addressing range anxiety, and promoting fast, accessible charging. By integrating renewable energy and leveraging Hubject’s expertise in simplifying the charging of EVs, Gentari aims to ensure convenience and encourage more drivers across Southeast Asia to switch from fossil fuel cars to green mobility.

Gentari deputy CEO Shah Yang Razalli who is also CEO of Gentari Green Mobility said: “We are committed to advancing the transition to sustainable transportation by empowering greater range confidence and ensuring safety, reliability, convenience and value for customers. In line with our vision to become Asia Pacific’s leading green mobility solutions partner, for individuals as well as businesses, this partnership with Hubject will be a key booster towards the seamless integration of EVs into daily transportation options.”

Gentari currently operates the largest direct current (DC) charging network in Malaysia, with over 120 DC charging points (CP) from more than 400 CPs in the country. Through its clean energy platform Gentari Go, Gentari enables access to over 2,400 chargers across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand via an EV roaming network.