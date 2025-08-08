Hunan Yuneng chooses Malaysia for lithium battery production hub

SEREMBAN: Chinese battery manufacturer Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co Ltd has selected Malaysia for its first Southeast Asian production facility.

The plant will be located at SPD Tech Valley in Senawang, focusing on lithium battery cathode materials.

This marks Hunan Yuneng’s debut project in Malaysia, expected to generate more than 200 jobs.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid highlighted the importance of the new facility.

He said the memorandum of understanding signed with Invest Negeri Sembilan and SPD Tech Valley aligns with Malaysia’s industrial transformation plans.

“This MOU supports our sustainability and advanced technology goals under the 13th Malaysia Plan and New Industrial Master Plan 2030,” he said.

MIDA pledged full support for the project through facilitation services and ecosystem development.

The agreement was signed by Invest Negeri Sembilan COO Datuk Najmuddin Sharif Sarimon, Hunan Yuneng Deputy CEO Liang Kai, and SPD Tech Valley CEO Ten Wee Seong.

The signing was witnessed by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Sikh Shamsul noted that Hunan Yuneng’s expertise will strengthen Malaysia’s role in the global clean energy supply chain.

Liang Kai said Malaysia has attracted a growing number of Chinese firms in the new energy battery sector.

He added that the Malaysian facility will serve as a strategic base for expansion across Southeast Asia.

“This investment will enhance Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for the new energy battery industry,” Liang said. - Bernama