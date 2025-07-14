iCents posts RM18.85m revenue in Q3 ahead of ACE Market listing

KUALA LUMPUR: Cleanroom and other facility services provider iCents Group Holdings Bhd recorded revenue of RM18.85 million for the third quarter (Q3) ended March 31, 2025, mainly derived from the other facility services, which contributed RM13.13 million or 69.68% to the group’s revenue.

This was followed by cleanroom services, which contributed RM5.72 million or 30.32% to the group’s revenue, the company said in a Bursa Malaysia filing yesterday.

This is the first interim financial report for Q3’25. There are no comparison figures for the same period last year because no interim report was prepared.

For the nine months of FY25, the group recorded revenue of RM62.78 million, of which the cleanroom services and other facility services contributed 70.88% and 29.12% respectively.

For Q3 and the 9-month of FY25, the group recorded a gross profit of RM4.9 million and RM15.24 million, respectively.

After accounting for one-off listing expenses of RM0.49 million in Q3, the group posted an adjusted profit before tax (PBT) of RM2.96 million and an adjusted profit after tax (PAT) of RM2.33 million.

For the 9-month period, after adjusting for listing-related expenses totalling RM1.02 million, the group recorded an adjusted PBT of RM10.58 million and an adjusted PAT of RM7.9 million.

iCents, in the Bursa Malaysia filing, said the performance of the cleanroom industry is dependent upon the performance of high-growth, high-value (HGHV) end-user industries such as electrical and electronics (E&E), pharmaceuticals and others.

This was outlined in the group’s prospectus dated June 25, 2025, based on an independent market research report.

The manufacturing sector’s value-added contribution is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, mainly supported by the HGHV industries.

Additionally, the E&E industry in Malaysia is projected to expand in 2025, driven by the continued expansion in global sales outlook, primarily external demand for consumer electronics and artificial intelligence-related semiconductors.

Aside from this, Malaysia’s pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching RM9.6 billion by 2027.

The growth of Malaysia’s E&E and pharmaceutical industries is expected to continue to drive the demand for new or expanded cleanroom facilities, creating opportunities for cleanroom operators.

In addition, leveraging the proceeds raised from the group’s IPO, the iCents board is confident that it will be able to execute its business strategies and plans as disclosed in the prospectus.

Further, the iCents board is optimistic that the group’s business expansion plans will contribute positively to the financial performance for the upcoming financial years.

“Premised on the above, the board believes that the prospects of the group remain positive,“ it said.

iCents is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on July 17.

Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter, and placement agent for the IPO exercise.