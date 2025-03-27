IGEM 2025 expected to generate RM5.5 billion in business leads

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia 2025 (IGEM 2025) is set to generate RM5.5 billion in business leads as it returns for its 16th edition from Oct 15 to 17, focusing on green technology, sustainability and regional leadership in climate action.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced IGEM 2025’s targets during its soft launch today, reaffirming the event’s role as a premier platform for industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to drive the transition towards a net-zero future.

“Organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), IGEM 2025 aims to attract 250 exhibitors with 500 exhibition booths and welcome participants from 50 countries.

“This year’s theme, Race Towards Net Zero: Inclusivity and Sustainability, highlights Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable growth and climate resilience.

“These ambitious goals build upon the remarkable success of IGEM 2024, which exceeded all expectations by securing RM10.182 billion in business leads, attracting 500 exhibitors, and drawing participants from 68 countries, including China, Sweden, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand,” Nik Nazmi said.

He emphasised that industry collaboration remains key in driving sustainability efforts and fostering economic resilience.

“I hope to see more organisations and countries participate in this year’s IGEM. With this shared vision, let us continue to push boundaries, forge new partnerships, and advance bold solutions to create a sustainable, prosperous, and resilient future for all,” he said.

Additionally, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), under the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), has played a significant role in boosting Malaysia’s green economy, securing RM6.3 billion in potential investment leads during IGEM 2024 – the highest business lead achievement since the exhibition’s inception.

Mida CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the event has become a crucial driver of investment confidence.

“The steady rise in IGEM’s investment leads, from RM3.08 billion in 2020 to RM6.3 billion in 2024, demonstrates the increasing confidence in Malaysia’s green economy.

“Mida, in close partnership with MGTC, remains committed to attracting high-value green investments, solidifying Malaysia’s status as a leading sustainability hub. This is a call to all of us to join hands and hearts in taking our nation’s green economy forward.”

Mida has seen a strong pipeline of companies submitting investment proposals, with many actively engaged in discussions on sustainable projects, Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim said. “The agency is focusing on business-purpose incentives designed to attract high-impact projects with substantial investment value, further positioning Malaysia as a regional leader in green investments.”

As Malaysia assumes the Asean chairmanship, IGEM 2025 is expected to serve as a key platform to showcase the nation’s leadership in green solutions across the region.

The event will coincide with the first edition of Kuala Lumpur Sustainability Summit, bringing together thought leaders to discuss pressing issues related to climate change and sustainability.

The summit will support Asean’s commitment to a sustainable and resilient future, reinforcing Malaysia’s role in regional environmental stewardship.

Visitors to IGEM 2025 can also look forward to the third Malaysia Carbon Market Forum, organised by Bursa Malaysia under the theme Empowering Regional Climate Actions through the Asean Common Carbon Framework, with aim to enhance regional cooperation on carbon market strategies, strengthening Malaysia’s position in global carbon trading.

Since its inception, IGEM has established itself as a driving force in the green economy, attracting over 670,000 visitors from 126 countries and generating more than RM58 billion in business leads over the past 15 years.