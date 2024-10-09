inDrive enters higher gear to strengthen presence in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Global mobility and urban services platform inDrive is furthering its growth plans and community-focused initiatives to strengthen its presence in Malaysia.

InDrive Asia-Pacific marketing director Natalia Makarenko said that since entering the Malaysian market, inDrive has rapidly expanded its footprint to urban agglomeration and major cities such as Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru.

“InDrive has achieved impressive milestones, with a 20% increase in rides and a 21% surge in active users during the first half of 2024. The number of active drivers is also expected to rise by 23%, reflecting the growing demand for inDrive’s unique ride-hailing services in Malaysia,” she said at a media luncheon hosted by inDrive today.

She added that the Malaysian market is one of inDrive’s key growth areas in Southeast Asia, and the company is committed to delivering innovative, community-focused mobility solutions that meet local needs.

“Our goal is not only to provide a superior ride-hailing experience but also to play a meaningful role in the communities we serve through sustainable practices and impactful initiatives,” said Makarenko.

She noted that inDrive differentiates itself in the competitive ride-hailing landscape by allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly, offering a level of flexibility and fairness not commonly found in traditional pricing models.

“To support growth and enhance our offerings, inDrive is rolling out several strategic initiatives in Malaysia. Future plans include improving the overall driver experience, with the introduction of enhanced benefits such as insurance coverage, loyalty programmes, and training support,” she said.

Makarenko disclosed plans by inDrive to expand driver support centres to key cities such as Penang and Johor Bahru and is exploring the potential launch of an electric vehicle fleet to promote sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. “Malacca is also on our radar for expansion. The state’s strong interest and high mobile phone usage make it an attractive location for us. These factors are crucial when evaluating new sites.”

Makarenko said Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing market is expected to reach US$8.87 billion (RM38.52 billion) by 2024 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% by 2029. “This growth trajectory positions inDrive as a key player in the region, poised to capitalise on the expanding opportunities.”

Makarenko said the Malaysian market, in particular, is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029, reaching a projected market volume of US$570 million by 2029.

“The number of users in the Malaysian ride-hailing market is expected to grow significantly, reaching 11.47 million by 2029, with user penetration increasing from 28.1% in 2024 to 31.5% by 2029,” said Makarenko.