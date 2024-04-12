Innovation, collaboration twin engines of Malaysia’s green transition: Ministry deputy sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is solidifying its position as a regional leader in sustainability, with innovation and collaboration emerging as the twin engines of its green transformation.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry’s deputy secretary of the sustainable initiative policy section, Muhammad Hidayatullah Nasrul, said collaboration across sectors is essential to advancing Malaysia’s green goals.

“Collaborative efforts are already bearing fruit, with initiatives such as the Bursa Carbon Exchange paving the way for a robust carbon market that incentivises emission reductions. Simultaneously, partnerships with renewable energy pioneers like Jentari are accelerating the adoption of clean energy solutions, positioning Malaysia as a hub for green technology.

“Community-driven conservation efforts are also making an impact, addressing deforestation and protecting endangered species such as the Malayan tiger and orangutan,” he said at the Green@Work Leadership Summit organised by Asia School of Business (ASB) today.

He stressed that efforts cannot rest solely on the shoulders of policymakers. “Active collaboration across all sectors is essential to ensure Malaysia not only meets its green targets but inspires others in the region to follow suit.”

Hidayatullah also underscored the urgency of tackling climate change.

“Climate change, resource depletion and biodiversity loss are no longer distant threats. These challenges directly affect Malaysia and the world. However, with these challenges comes the transformative opportunity to build a sustainable future.”

Innovation emerged as a theme throughout the summit.

Hidayatullah said clean technologies, circular economic practices, and creative solutions were identified as critical tools for overcoming environmental and socio-economic challenges.

“Innovation is the key to reimagining the status quo. Whether it is deploying green technologies, designing better systems, or mitigating the socio-economic impacts of climate change, we need creative solutions to tackle these complex issues.”

Education was another focus of the summit, with institutions such as ASB playing a vital role in preparing future leaders to tackle sustainability challenges.

Hidayatullah emphasised the importance of education in fostering critical thinking and empowering individuals to develop solutions that work for all. “ASB’s efforts to engage students and emerging leaders in discussions on green technology, sustainable financing, and energy transition were praised as essential to ensuring long-term success,” he noted.

He said Malaysia’s commitment to sustainability is not only a necessity for resilience but also a powerful opportunity to lead the region in shaping a greener, more sustainable future.