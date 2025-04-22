KUALA LUMPUR: United States (US) tech giants Intel and Oracle have raised concerns about the impact of the United States’ (US) tariffs on their operations in Malaysia, said Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tengku Zafrul said both companies had engaged with the Malaysian government to discuss the challenges posed by the tariffs.

He added that both Intel and Oracle have held discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to explain some of the challenges that they face, with Intel highlighting the importance of its supply chain for the commercial viability of its business.

“We have again asked for industries to support us as well, because our interests are aligned, especially for US companies which are based in Malaysia and exporting their goods back to the US.

“They mostly export intermediate goods, while the finished goods are produced in the US. It’s important for them to explain why this is beneficial for the US,“ he said.

He added that the government is actively engaging with Intel, Oracle, and other US companies operating in Malaysia, facilitated through organisations such as the US-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and the US-ASEAN Chamber of Commerce.