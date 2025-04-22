JAKARTA: Cooperation in the halal industry, fisheries, higher education, and the issue of Gaza, Palestine were among the matters discussed during Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s courtesy call on President Prabowo Subianto here today.

Ahmad Zahid said both countries had in principle agreed that the halal logo of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) could be used for halal products exported to Indonesia without requiring a new standard operating procedure.

“Malaysia will also recognise Indonesia’s halal certification for products exported to Malaysia.

“This is a game changer that we must appreciate due to the commitment shown by industry players, especially as it received endorsement from the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs and during my discussion with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to the media after paying a courtesy call on Prabowo, which lasted about an hour and 45 minutes, at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta today.

Ahmad Zahid said during the meeting, he also proposed that the halal industry forum, to be jointly organised by Malaysia and Indonesia, be held at the regional level, in addition to the intention to establish the ASEAN Halal Council being conveyed to the ASEAN Secretariat for approval by member states.

“The ASEAN Halal Council needs to be established not only to coordinate the issuance of halal certificates but also to make ASEAN a major market for products among ASEAN countries,” he said.

On the issue of fishermen along the maritime borders of both countries, Ahmad Zahid said he and Prabowo agreed that those who crossed into each other’s territorial waters should be given a warning first, based on the memorandum of understanding signed in 2012.

“We urge Malaysian fishermen to continue using the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and not to switch it off while in the Straits of Malacca because our authorities will be monitoring their position or location,” he said.

He stressed that this matter should be emphasised by the authorities in both countries to ensure that the good relations between the two nations are maintained.

Both leaders also stressed efforts to promote Malaysian higher education in technical, engineering and professional fields in Indonesia so that more Indonesian students could pursue their studies in Malaysia.

In another development, Ahmad Zahid said he and Prabowo shared the same stance on the Zionist attacks in Gaza, which was for a permanent ceasefire to be implemented and for the entry of humanitarian aid to be facilitated.

“We will jointly call on the international community to unite towards this effort so that reconstruction in Gaza and Palestine can take place,” he said.

Commenting on his official visit, Ahmad Zahid said he was very satisfied as matters beyond the framework of bilateral relations, regional politics and geo-economics, and even international affairs had been discussed.

“We hope there will be follow-through by Wisma Putra and also the Indonesian Foreign Ministry as well as other relevant departments,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid concluded his three-day official visit to the country today and departed from Soekarno Hatta International Airport at 8.19 pm local time (9.19 pm Malaysian time).