KOTA BHARU: A total of 6,172 vehicles from Thailand entered Malaysia through three main border checkpoints in Kelantan during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season from March 24 to April 8.

During the same period, a total of 5,506 vehicles exited the country.

Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Mohd Misuari Abdullah reported that the Rantau Panjang checkpoint had the highest vehicle activity, with 2,771 vehicles entering and 2,149 exiting, followed by Bukit Bunga (1,909 vehicles entering; 1,966 exiting) and Pengkalan Kubor (1,489 entering and 1,391 exiting).

“Throughout the festive season, the movement of Thai vehicles was smooth, with a very high level of compliance with regulations. No offences related to the International Circulation Permit (ICP) documents were detected during the period.

“Although JPJ’s primary focus is currently the Ops HRA (Hari Raya Aidilfitri) 2025, enforcement of foreign vehicle offences continues under Ops Tunggak, which generated RM76,950 in revenue from 277 summonses issued,“ he told Bernama today.

He added that offences detected included not possessing the ICP, failure to display or present the ICP, incorrect display of the ICP, absence of a valid Competent Driving License (CDL) and various other technical violations.

Mohd Misuari said Kelantan JPJ will continue monitoring and enforcement actions against Thai vehicles to ensure road safety and compliance with all regulations and laws in the country.