INV New Material Technology’s launch of Penang facility big boost for Malaysia’s regional EV hub ambitions

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has taken a major leap forward in its ambition to become Southeast Asia’s leading electric vehicle (EV) with the official launch of INV New Material Technology Sdn Bhd’s cutting-edge lithium-ion battery separator facility at Penang Technology Park@Bertam, Kepala Batas.

The RM3.2 billion investment establishes Malaysia’s first commercial facility of its kind, positioning the country as the region’s largest producer of battery separators.

The ceremony was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on Friday.

The newly launched facility will produce 1.3 billion square metres of wet-processed and coated lithium-ion separators – an essential component in EV battery manufacturing.

The project has generated over 2,000 job opportunities, including more than 550 high-skilled technical roles with wages exceeding RM3,000 per month. It serves as a launchpad for technology and knowledge transfer, equipping Malaysian talent with practical exposure to advanced equipment, structured training programmes and collaboration with global experts.

This holistic approach significantly upskills the workforce in advanced materials and engineering plastics, cultivating a future-ready talent pipeline vital for Malaysia’s long-term growth in the EV and high-tech sectors.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said, “The launch of INV New Material Technology’s facility marks a transformative step in Malaysia’s electric vehicle journey. Anchored in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Chemical Industry Roadmap 2030, this investment bridges a critical gap in our EV ecosystem and embeds advanced materials into our supply chain. It sets a new standard for high-tech manufacturing, while strategically catalysing broader industrial growth, and attracting more global and local players to strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global EV value chain.”

INV New Material Technology (M) Sdn Bhd CEO Liu Rui said they are honoured to be part of Malaysia’s journey in building a robust, forward-looking electric vehicle ecosystem.

“This facility is not just an investment in infrastructure, but a long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation, and talent development. Malaysia offers the strategic advantages, talent pool, and government support we need to make this vision a reality, and we are proud to call it home to our first facility in the Asean region.”

INV’s plant also sets a benchmark in Industry 4.0 adoption. The facility integrates advanced automation, smart manufacturing systems, and digital technologies to maximise operational efficiency, enhance precision, and promote sustainable practices. It stands as a model for responsible, future-forward manufacturing– a clear signal of Malaysia’s readiness to lead the next wave of industrial transformation. With this milestone, Malaysia further cements its position as a dynamic and trusted destination for high-value EV manufacturing and next-generation technology investments.

INV New Material Technology, established in August 2023, is the Malaysian subsidiary of Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co Ltd. The Penang plant marks the company’s first foray into manufacturing in Malaysia.