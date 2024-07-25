InvestKL secures RM3.3 billion in investments in first half of 2024.

PETALING JAYA: InvestKL has secured RM3.3 billion in investments, creating 3,389 high-value regional jobs through the establishment of six global services hubs in the first half of 2024.

The investments, secured amid global challenges, reaffirm Greater Kuala Lumpur’s (Greater KL) appeal as a top investment destination, bolstered by the country’s ease of doing business, robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool, and vibrant ecosystem driven by collaboration and innovation.

Malaysia recorded an impressive first-quarter 2024 investment progress of RM83.7 billion, a 13% increase over the same period last year, of which 47% (RM39.3 billion) are from the services sector, marking a shift towards service-oriented investments.

Reflecting these results, InvestKL’s new investments include the establishment of a data centre by a global data centre and co-location provider from the US; a centre of excellence by a largest premium label and packaging provider from the US: a global operation centre by a provider of integrated software solutions from the UK; an Apac global business services hub by the UK’s global recruitment company; an EPCI execution centre by an offshore energy solutions company from Japan and a digital lab headquarters by Singapore’s foremost telecommunication provider of innovative technologies and sustainable solutions.

InvestKL CEO Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli said in a statement, “The first-half results demonstrate InvestKL’s continued impact in solidifying Greater KL’s status as a top investment destination in the region. This aligns well with our 2024 target to attract global services hubs with a focus on technology and cutting-edge activities that will spur high-skilled jobs for Malaysians. Through our engagements, it is evident that more eyes are now on Malaysia, and global companies are eager to capitalise on the country’s strength to deepen their investments and broaden their regional presence from Greater KL.”

As of today, InvestKL has attracted more than 140 global services hubs by leading companies employing more than 27,000 executives with an average monthly salary of RM17,000. InvestKL’s strategic direction will focus on attracting global services from key sectors such as digital and technology, engineering, health tech, and renewable energy, while also emphasising human capital development.