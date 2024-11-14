IOI Properties rolls out sustainability roadmap

PUTRAJAYA: IOI Properties Group Bhd (IPG) today took a step forward in its journey towards net-zero carbon emissions by introducing IOI Sustain Roadmap 2030 (ISR 2030), a comprehensive blueprint aimed at advancing sustainability across the group’s operations.

ISR 2030 highlights 12 strategic pillars that will guide IPG’s efforts to address key economic, environmental, social, and governance priorities.

As part of the initiative, IPG is powering up IOI City Mall here with the biggest mall solar panel system in Southeast Asia.

The installation was undertaken in partnership with Tera VA Sdn Bhd, whereby the 4,005 kWp (4 MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) system is expected to generate 19,279 gigajoules of energy with an expected carbon emissions reduction of 4,059.34 total carbon dioxide content (tCO2) annually.

Tera is one of IPG’s partners in its journey of sustainability, particularly in renewable energy investment and emissions reduction.

In January, IPG appointed Tera to house, install and maintain a solar PV system to supply renewable energy for IOI City Mall’s day-to-day operations. The installation of the panels began in January and was completed in March.

IPG chief operating officer (property investment) Chris Chong said the newly energised solar PV system complements the mall’s existing 3.5 MWp system with 3,358 tCO2 emissions avoidance per year.

Tera managing director Michael Leong said the energising process followed feed-in tariff approval from the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia for the solar PV panels, which cover 188,674 square feet on the mall’s rooftop.

“This extensive rooftop instal-lation required our engineering expertise to deploy optimised solutions that deliver high yield and sustained reliability, ultimately re-ducing the total cost of ownership,“ he added.

IPG group chief operating officer (property development) Teh Chin Guan said the company is dedicated to designing sustainable homes and commercial buildings that prioritise green features and minimise environ-mental impact.

‘We are investing in solar energy generation for properties within our portfolio, including sales galleria, retail malls, office towers and landed residential products. These invest-ments contribute significantly to overall emission reductions towards our low carbon objectives,.”

Besides IOI City Mall, installation of a 250.4 kWp solar PV system at IPG’s Palm Garden Golf Club in Putrajaya has been completed, while a larger 2,336 kWp system at IOI Mall Puchong is nearly finished, expected to reduce emissions by 2,367.4 tCO2 annually.

Altogether, Tera’s solutions will enable IPG to avoid 6,680.01 tCO2 emissions per year.

IPG is also working on installing a solar PV system at IOI City Mall II.

With the completion of solar panel installations at IOI City Mall Phase II and Palm Garden Golf Club, IPG’s total installed solar capacity is set to reach 9,048.9 kWp by year-end, projected to offset 9,170.53 tCO2 in emissions annually.