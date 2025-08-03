Jackson Wang to bring magic to Malaysia

JACKSON Wang will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on October 25 as part of his newly announced Magicman 2 World Tour 2025-2026 - his second solo headlining tour. Wang will kick off his tour in Bangkok and make appearances in cities across region, including Macau, Jakarta, Manila and Tokyo.

The announcement follows the release of Jackson’s latest album, Magicman 2, which made a historic debut at 13th on the Billboard 200 — the highest-charting debut by a Chinese artiste in the chart’s history. Released globally on July 18, the album cements Jackson as the first Chinese artiste to chart two consecutive albums in the Billboard 200 Top 15, following the success of his 2022 album Magicman (15th).

Told in four chapters, Magicman 2 explores themes of chaos, illusion, self-reflection and healing — tracing Jackson’s inner journey with raw honesty and cinematic vision.

Wang explained: “Magicman 2 — like I have said many times — is not just a concept. It is not based on an idea or inspiration. It is 100% real. It is my story. A reflection of how I see society, humanity and reality. How I felt, how I faced my darkest days... and how I made it out.

“It is about acceptance. About choosing to keep going and evolving into a more grounded, more honest, more mature version of myself. I felt the need to share this with you — because I believe we all have a ‘Magicman’ inside of us. That hidden side we do not fully understand, but cannot stop thinking about. The part of us we fear... but also want to face.

“On the Magicman 2 World Tour, this is not just a concert. This is an experience. I want to bring you into my world. Right into the heart of the story — no filters, no masks. Like a movie playing out in front of your eyes. We dive in together. This is Magicman 2. Welcome to the journey.”

Jackson’s 2023 Magicman World Tour sold out across the globe and his performance at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made history as the first-ever Chinese solo artiste to perform at the festival three times, with his set trending #1 worldwide on X.

Across social media platforms, Jackson boasts over 100 million followers, making him the most-followed artiste in China on Instagram. In addition to his success as a solo artiste, Jackson was recently named creative director for Nike and Jordan. He also serves as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Hennessy.