Five foreigners arrested for tourist thefts in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police yesterday arrested five Middle Eastern nationals in connection with thefts targeting foreign tourists in Penang.

The suspects, comprising three men and two women aged between 19 and 35, were detained in the Gurney Plaza area under Op Tourist.

Penang acting police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin stated that three police reports were filed between July 30 and August 1 involving tourists from Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Syria.

The victims, aged 29 to 52, reported cash thefts in the Pulau Tikus and Jalan Penang areas.

“Acting on information, a team from the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Division, Pulau Tikus Police Station, and the Central Police Station conducted an operation and detained the five suspects,“ Mohd Alwi said.

Police also seized foreign currencies, two vehicles, and a packet of ganja.

Preliminary urine tests revealed that two suspects tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The group allegedly targeted tourists by engaging them in conversation before asking them to reveal their cash.

“The suspects discreetly took the money and left the scene. Victims only realised their money was missing afterward,“ Mohd Alwi explained.

All suspects have been remanded for four days until August 6. The case is being investigated under sections 379 and 380 of the Penal Code for theft and sections 6 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Alwi urged the public to remain vigilant when dealing with strangers and safeguard their valuables.

Those with information can contact the Penang Criminal Investigation Department Operations Room at 04-222 1624 or the nearest police station. - Bernama