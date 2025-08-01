Iskandar Investment gives thumbs up to Johor-S’pore SEZ

JOHOR BAHRU: Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB) welcomes the establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), a transformative ini-tiative poised to enhance Johor’s position as a leading investment destination in Southeast Asia.

The formal agreement signed yesterday in Putrajaya signals a new chapter of economic growth and cross-border collaboration, bringing substantial opportunities for Iskandar Puteri and the wider region.

“As a key stakeholder in Johor’s economic development, IIB is deeply committed to the vast opportunities that the JS-SEZ will create for businesses and communities,” said IIB presi-dent/CEO Datuk Idzham Mohd Hashim.

With a focus on key economic sectors such as education, the green economy, and trans-formative industries like energy, he added the JS-SEZ is positioned to drive sustainable growth.

Notably, he said the data centre industry is set for significant expansion, driven by major technology firms, aligning with global trends and positioning Johor as a leader in digital infrastructure and innovation.

“These initiatives reflect the shared vision of Malaysia and Singapore for sustainability and regional integration. Further enhancing connectivity, the Rapid Transit System (RTS) link, set to be operational by 2026 and capable of transporting 20,000 passengers per hour, demonstrates the significance of seamless cross-border collaboration within Asean,” said Idzham.

He also said that sustainability stands as a cornerstone of the collaborative efforts driving the JS-SEZ.

“The realisation of the Asean power dream, enhancing cross-border energy collaboration, is central to its agenda. The signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on carbon credits and carbon capture and storage, held in conjunction with the JS-SEZ agreement, further reinforces this shared dedication to addressing climate challenges. Complementing these regional efforts, IIB’s Net Zero Carbon City initiative aims to foster renewable energy solutions and environmental stewardship in Iskandar Puteri. Together, these initiatives highlight Johor’s role as a hub for innovative and sustainable development,” said Idzham.

Facilities like Medini International Convention City (MICC) and Tech Medini exemplify the region’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment and supporting economic growth. MICC will provide world-class infrastructure for global business engagements, while Tech Medini will serve as a hub for entrepreneurship and skill development, empowering the region’s youth and workforce. These initiatives reinforce Iskandar Puteri’s position as a competitive destination for investment and innovation, he added.

He said this development aligns closely with the Johor state government’s 2025 Budget, which highlights Johor as “The Next Engine of Growth for the Country.”

“The inclusion of initiatives such as the JS-SEZ Committee and the Johor Talent Development Council emphasises the commitment to empowering communities and fostering a skilled workforce. These regional ambitions are further reinforced by Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship, serving as a crucial platform to advance regional collaboration and economic resilience,” he added.

He said as Malaysia begins its Asean Chairmanship in 2025, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” the nation continues to strengthen its role in advancing regional collaboration and economic resilience.

“These priorities align seamlessly with the shared goals of the JS-SEZ fostering sustainability, innovation, and integration across Asean. This synergy enhances Johor’s strategic importance as a leader in driving regional economic and environmental initiatives. Iskandar Puteri stands at the forefront of these efforts, leveraging its unique strengths to attract investments and forge partnerships that will contribute to a resilient and prosperous Asean,” he added.

He said IIB remains steadfast in its commitment to working alongside stakeholders, including government entities and international partners, to ensure the success of the JS-SEZ.

“By fostering strategic investments, enhancing infrastructure, and prioritising sustainability, this initiative will position Iskandar Puteri as a benchmark for regional innovation and growth.

“We look forward to the JS-SEZ fulfilling its collective vision for a dynamic and inclusive future, one that promises to transform Iskandar Puteri and Johor into thriving centres of opportunity and innovation,” Idzham added.